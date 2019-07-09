By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— Following the viral video of one of its personnel barring a senior judge of Kebbi State Judiciary from accessing her court, Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has summoned top officials of the corps in the state for a formal briefing.

Spokesman of the corps, Emmanuel Okeh, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, also explained that preliminary findings indicated that the court room was under lock at the time the judge, Justice Elizabeth Karatu, went to the premises.

The statement read: “Worried by the video in circulation on social media alleging that the corps personnel stopped a sitting judge from entering the court, the Commandant General of the corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, has called for calm and sued for peace in the state.

“He said the corps is a law-abiding agency of government meant to protect everyone and his property and could not do otherwise by infringing on the fundamental rights of the people.

‘’He said on citing of the video on the social media, he immediately called in the state commandant and also constituted a committee to look into the matter for appropriate action.

“However, the report from the state said the court was under lock and key by the government and the personnel was assigned to protect the environment from being vandalised.

‘’The report stated that when the judge came to the court premises, the personnel approached her to inform her of the development that she cannot gain entrance into the chamber as everywhere was under lock and key but unfortunately he was not given a listening ear, rather he was alleged to have prevented the judge from entering.’’

Gana reiterated that the corps, under his watch, would never take sides but would deliver quality services to all and sundry, irrespective of class or creed.

He said:‘’Therefore, the incident should not be misunderstood or given different interpretations.

He said the corps does not have any ulterior motive towards anyone.

‘’He called on the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary for peaceful resolution as well as the Nigeria Bar Association and urged them to be calm as the corps respects the sanctity of every office.”