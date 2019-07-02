NSCDC arrest 45-year-old man for alleged rape of 5 year old girl

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday paraded Abdulrazaq Garuba, 45, of number 75, Olore Abegunde area Ilorin, for alleged rape of a five-year-old girl.

Briefing newsmen in Ilorin, Mr Ayodele Bello, Public Relations Officer of NSCDC said that the suspect was arrested on June 30, for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in his neighborhood.

According to NSCDC, the victim’s mother raised alarm immediately after sighting her daughter coming out of the suspect’s room with blood stains on her legs.

“The little girl narrated how she and her friend were lured into the suspect’s room before her friend ran out of the room, leaving her alone in the hands of the suspected rapist,” she said.

Bello further said that the suspect dipped his finger in the girl’s private part, which led to the blood stains on her body.

He said that the victim was confirmed to have been sexually abused after medical examination at the Kwara State Specialist Hospital, Sobi in Ilorin.

“At the moment, arrangement has been finalized to file the case to court,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the NSCDC commandant, Mr Bello Ale urged parents and guardians to ensure close supervision and proper attention to their wards to prevent unscrupulous elements from taking undue advantage of the vulnerable ones.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Garuba denied the allegation, saying that he was not at home on the day the incident happened.

“I went to a funeral prayer and left my male children at home, and when I returned, I met a gathering in front of my house.

“I do not know why the girl kept pointing at me as the rapist, but only God can bear me witness,” he said.

Garuba also said that this was the second time that he was accused of raping a minor, saying that the first incident was with a seven-year old girl and that he spent one week in Police custody, before he was released.