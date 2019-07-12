Breaking News
‘Normal Misbehaviour’ is the best trap song out of Nigeria yet- Kokopee

It’s no longer news that the hottest rap song in Nigeria now is not from the regular suspects but from the take-over king Kokopee who is here to dominate.

The song titled “NORMAL MISBEHAVIOUR” in just one week after release has gotten rave reviews from international acts like Migos and a lot of foreign acts because it’s a very unique sound compared to the trend! The beat is 100%, lyrics 100%, punchlines are on a heavyweight level and the song has a catchy melody to go.

Speaking about the song, Kokopees disclosed that the new release serves as a follow-up single to his previous released visuals which is still doing fine in diverse media outreach across Africa.

“Normal Misbehaviour isn’t always what it seems and so it doesn’t always require “discipline” as much as it requires a parent willing to decode or understand what is going on underneath it all. If a child is choosing to misbehave, it’s because they need guidance from someone that they can trust to find a better path.”
