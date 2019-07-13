By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja.—Following alleged attack by unknown gunmen on witnesses of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who were on their way to give evidence in the ongoing presidential election tribunal on Friday, the police have said there was no record of such attack on travellers.

Recall that some of the witnesses said during the attack, they barely escaped and sustained injuries.

But the police in a statement, yesterday, by Mohammed Shehu, entitled ‘Re – Tribunal Adjorns As Bandits Attack PDP, Atiku’s Witnesses,” the police said: “The attention of Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to the above captioned story published by one of the national dailies on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in which some witnesses, who were travelling to Abuja from Zamfara claimed to have been attacked by bandits, a situation that forced them to scamper into the bush.

“It is pertinent to categorically state that as far as Zamfara State is concerned, there was no attack by bandits either on villages or on any person or group of persons travelling on any highway in the state.

“Since the inception of the ongoing peace and dialogue initiative in the state, attacks, kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state have been reduced drastically to about 98 per cent.

“The rescue of over 100 persons, who were kidnapped and held in captivity for months by the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Nagogo, is another indication that the ongoing peace process of the command is working.

“Therefore, the command wishes to refute the entire story as misleading and a calculated attempt to undermine the current effort of the state government and the police to bring lasting peace for social and economic development in the state.”