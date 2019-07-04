No pipeline explosions in Satellite Town areas of Ijegun, say Tankfarm owners

The Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners and Operators Association, has dismissed news reports of pipeline explosion in Ijegun, Satellite Town areas.

A statement by the association’s secretary, Eshiet E. Eshiet, insisted that no explosion took place in the area.

According to the statement on behalf of companies engaged in Petroleum Storage Facilities at Ijegun, Satellite Town, Lagos, such as A.A. Rano Ltd; AIPEC Nigeria Ltd; Bond Global Energy Projects Ltd; Chipet Oil and Gas Ltd, Emadeb Energy Services Ltd; First Royal Oil Nigeria Ltd; MAO Petroleum Company Ltd; Promenade Oil & Gas Company Ltd ; Stallionare Nig. Ltd; Star Petroleum Nigeria Ltd; and Wosbab

Energy Solutions Ltd, the body said “For the avoidance of any doubt, there was no pipeline explosion or fire incident or pandemonium within our operational area in Ijegun, Satellite Town, Lagos as

reported . The scene of the incident was not in Ijegun, Satellite Town but elsewhere, far from our operational areas.”

The statement lamented the news report “has adversely affected our members’ businesses and operations as government at all levels, regulatory authorities, security agencies, business partners , customers etc., have inundated our members with series of enquirers regarding the said publication . Let us add that the publication has gone far and wide.