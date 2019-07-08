No hope for stable power supply yet in Nigeria — Abuja DISCO

By Wole Mosadomi

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Abuja DISCO, weekend warned that it would take longer time for Nigerians to think of stable power supply as distribution companies, across the country were still battling with the obsolete equipment it inherited from the defunct former Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN.

This came as the electricity company claimed the DISCOs had not been making profit since it took over the distribution arm of electricity five years ago in the country and could not give what it did not have. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abuja DISCO, Mr Ernest Mukwoya, who disclosed this while speaking at the launch of a new Energy magazine, “Power Update Magazine” in Minna , said some of the equipments inherited by the Abuja DISCO were as old as 115 years.

Represented by General Manager Corporate Communications of Abuja DISCO, Mr. Israel Fadipe, Mr Mukwoya, said: “The equipment we are using today has lasted for over 115 years and for us to replace these items, we need time and money because the power sector is capital intensive. The fact is that we are not getting back the money we are supposed to be getting back from the consumers, hence we are not making profit.”

He blamed consumers and vandals for compounding the problems in the sector, lamenting that the constant vandalism of equipment and non-payment for the services delivered had affected distribution in no small way.

According to him, the tariff being charged presently could not meet the cost of distribution, saying Abuja DISCO paid N10 billion for the supply of pre-paid meters for some time now but had received only 300,000 pieces of the equipment.

While insisting that the number was grossly inadequate for customers in its areas of operation, Mukwoya said “Power sector is where it is today because for over 150 years, we cannot electrify all our towns and cities because of these various problems and we want the Media to help in enlightening the consumers on their need to join hands with the Company towards paying their dues always and on the implication associated with vandalism of Power equipments across the country. The media should hold the people accountable to the government, the media should mount a vigorous campaign against vandalism , we should stop stealing energy if we want to make progress and enjoy constant Power supply.

On the problems associated with the supply of prepaid meters to its customers, he said the supply had improved considerably from the past, noting that on payment of the stipulated fee, customers would be supplied their meters within 10 days.