Biafra Presidency: No going back, I’ll be sworn in on July 30 – Onwuka

..What I discussed with Buhari

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – SELF-ACCLAIMED Biafran president, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka has renewed his agitation for Biafra barely 24 hours after he was released from prison.

It could be recalled that Barr. Onwuka was arrested on August 20, 2018, in Enugu state by security operatives, kept incommunicado for several months and was later transferred to Owerre Prisons from where he was released on July 1, 2019.

Addressing journalists shortly after he arrived Enugu, Onwuka said he had become more strengthened in his push for Biafra.

Barr. Onwuka who is the leader of Biafran Zionist Federation, BZF, claimed that with the support of the United States, his inauguration as Biafra President would take place on July 30, at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

Onwuka equally claimed that while in detention, a meeting was held between him and President Muhammadu Buhari, where he told the President that there was no going back on Biafra.

He declared: “I am happy to inform our people that our victory is here. I have always said it that they cannot stop us. They took me on the 20th of August, 2018, and dumped me at an underground cell in Aso Drive, Abuja. I spent 3 months and 4 days inside that terrible place.

“Throughout that period, I was fed with a slice of bread in the morning, a spoon of rice in the afternoon, and few lobes of semovita in the night.

“From there, they later took me to Owerri Prison where I spent 7 months, before I was finally released on July 1.

“The craziest part of it is that I was not charged of anything. When they brought me before the court in Owerri, the judge said that I jumped earlier bail granted to me. But I wonder how someone being held inside underground cell jumped bail.

“However, all that is now history; we are marching forward and that is why I am asking all Biafrans to turn out en-masse on July 1 for the inauguration of Biafra government.

On the claims that he met Buhari while in detention, Onwuka said, “at the meeting facilitated by the US, I told Buhari that there was no going back on Biafra. I chronicled before him all the injustice and marginalization Biafrans are facing and made him to understand that Biafra is a different entity and has nothing to do with Nigeria.”

The Zionists leader, who equally spoke on the controversial Ruga proposal, warned that such would not be tolerated in any of the ‘Biafra areas’.

According to him, “the Nigeria Government should limit its Ruga, or whatever they call it to ten States. They include Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Yobe States. Any other place outside these ten is a no-go-area.

“We are sending this clear warning because this is nothing but another push towards the realization of the on-going islamization agenda in the country. We are not going to allow it from Southern Kaduna, down to the entire Southern States.”

Asked whether he was not afraid of being taken back to the prison, Onwuka said, “I’m prepared to go back to prison again but it will be at their own cost.”