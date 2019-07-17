‘No fraudulent person will make 2019 Hajj’

Ekiti state government has declared that no person whose integrity cannot be guaranteed will be allowed to partake in the 2019 Hajj.

The Secretary, State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Fatai Salami, disclosed this on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, while meeting with the intending pilgrims.

He said that the state could not afford a situation whereby some few bad eggs in the society would destroy its good image.

The board had conducted medical screening and inoculation for all the intending pilgrims from the state for the 2019 hajj operations.

According to him, the exercise which is one of the several conditions to be met by the pilgrims is in accordance with the rules and regulation of the National Hajj Commission.

The process, he noted, would enable the Commission to know the health status of pilgrims that would undergo this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia in order to prepare adequately for them.

Salami emphasised that the present administration would not tolerate anyone found to be of shady or fraudulent character among the state contingent for the pilgrimage.

He, therefore, warned the intending pilgrims not to engage in any acts that could tarnish the image of the state and nation at large.

He assured the intending Pilgrims of a hitch-free pilgrimage, saying that efforts were on toward ensuring a successful exercise.

He added that arrangements had already been concluded for accommodation, transportation and feeding in the holy land.

NAN reports that among prominent Muslim clerics that will participate in this year’s holy pilgrimage exercise is the President of Leagues of Imam and Alfas in the South West, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere Bello.

The Chief Missioner of Ansaruddeen, Ekiti State, Alhaji Babatunde Abdulsalah, is also participating

