NNPC to partner Pertamina to boost Nigeria’s oil export

On 10:02 pmIn Business, Newsby

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Tuesday, indicated interest in working with the Indonesian national oil company, Pertamina, to improve on the volume of Nigeria’s crude oil export.

Group Managing Director, Mele Kyar nnpc
Group Managing Director, Mele Kyar

In a statement in Abuja, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that the partnership with Pertamina could open up more opportunities for the nation’s crude oil and gas in the face of unpredictable global market.

Kyari, who stated this during the visit of the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, noted that the NNPC was ready to renew the trade contract with the Republic of Indonesia which expired last year and directed the relevant arms of the corporation to work out modalities to ensure a better deal for the benefit of both countries.

Indonesian non-oil products export to Nigeria hits N152bn(Opens in a new browser tab)

Also speaking, the Indonesian Ambassador, Harahap, noted that Indonesia has a long history of mutual relationship with Nigeria and was ready to improve on its $2.5 billion trade balance with Nigeria.

According to him, last year alone, Indonesia imported from Nigeria, crude oil worth about $2.5 billion, adding however, that the contract ended in December 2018.

CBN moves to revive textile industry, stop capital flight(Opens in a new browser tab)

He noted that crude oil from Nigeria was considered to be of very high quality and environmentally friendly, while he expressed confidence in the capacity of the NNPC new GMD to deliver on his mandate as the leader of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

“The new NNPC boss is very experienced. I read his curriculum vitae and I found it very wonderful. Nobody can cheat him because he grew through the ranks to the top. I think NNPC will be very strong by his leadership qualities”, the diplomat concluded.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.