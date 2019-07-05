By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in conjunction with Belemaoil Producing Joint Venture have, on Thursday, donated four water treatment plants, 100,000 litres capacity and solar powered facilities to Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari and Musawa local government areas of Katsina State to ensure sufficient water supply in the areas.

Speaking during the ceremony to commission the projects in Musawa and later Daura area of the state, NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti K. Baru said NNPC have embarked on numerous developmental projects aimed at alleviating the plights of the rural dwellers.

Maikanti represented by Tolu Adefuwa, said the corporation has also extend hand of fellowship to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs while noting that it would continue to support projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

Similarly, the Founder of Belemaoil, Mr. Jack Rich-Tein Jr. said he embarked on the project to assist humanity and improve the well being of the society.

Rich-Tein Jr. however called on other wealthy individuals in the society to also emulate the gesture by coming to the aid of the populace.

On his part, Governor Aminu Bello Masari called on the beneficiaries of the laudable project to ensure effective use and sustainability of the facilities saying “water is live. There is no alternative of water hence the need to ensure maximum utilization of the facility.”

The Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouq Umar commended the individuals for their gestures which he said would go a long way to provide water for the populace.

The Emir, however reciprocated the gesture by turbaning the President and Founder, Belemaoil Producing Limited, Mr. Jack Rich-Tein Jr. with the traditional title of Sarkin Ruwan Kasar Hausa.

The project with components of communal taps or fetching point, water tanks and treatment plants were scattered across Daura (Daura Airstrip, Emir of Palace and Central Mosque) and Musawa (Musawa community) all in Katsina State.