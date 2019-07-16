NIPOST workers threaten 3-day warning strike over unpaid benefits

By Victor Young

Organised Labour on the aegis of Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies, SSACGOC, NIPOST Branch and its National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees, NUPTE, has threatened a nationwide three-day warning strike from tommorrow over backlog of unpaid benefits.

The two unions had on July 3, 2019 written to the Postmaster General, Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Abuja headquarters, entitled “Refusal to pay backlog of welfare allowance,” giving the notice of the three days warning strike.

The letter was signed by SSACGOC President-General and General Secretary, Muhammed A, and Ayo Olorunfemi, as well as NUPTE President, and General Secretary, Buba. N and Enaku I, respectively.

The letter read in part: “We write to express our frustration and disappointment over the refusal of the management to pay up the backlog of welfare allowances owed staff members of NIPOST.

“You may recall that there had been several meetings between the management and the two unions over this issue without any solution. It is more disheartening to note that 2019 unpaid allowances have now joined with the backlog of 2017 and 2018.

“Our patience on this matter has been over stretched and the staff of NIPOST can no longer bear the irreconcnlable promises and counter promises without any redemption.

“To this end, the entire NIPOST workforce has mandated the two unions to inform the management of NIPOST to pay up these arrears i.e. 2017, 2018 and 2019 rent enhancement on or before 17 July 2019, otherwise, three days warning strike will commence that day.”

Vanguard