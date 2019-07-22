Breaking News
Nigerians react as FG partners German gov’t, Siemens to improve electricity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed an agreement that will see Nigeria partner with the German government and Siemens to help improve the electricity situaion in the country.

According to a statement seen on the twitter handle of the president, the project has the potential to address a significant amount of the challenges Nigeria has faced for decades.

