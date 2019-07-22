President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed an agreement that will see Nigeria partner with the German government and Siemens to help improve the electricity situaion in the country.

According to a statement seen on the twitter handle of the president, the project has the potential to address a significant amount of the challenges Nigeria has faced for decades.

See how Nigerians reacted to the partnership below:

Why are African governments concerned with creating more jobs clearly that hasn’t worked ever. Why don’t they focus on getting the youth to learn employable skills or self providing skills so that they don’t have to work for others. — Woke millennial (@Wokemillennial4) July 22, 2019

This is a step in the right direction.

Prioritize power and education, Nigeria desperately needs this moving forward. — T I Mike (@iorlumun21) July 22, 2019

I hope you do know that if u are expecting the Germans to provide solutions that will fit in our current electricity generation – transmission framework, then you will have to look at current roads/city infrastructure. No reasonable transmission is possible with d present. — reggy williams (@reggywilliams) July 22, 2019

I prefer when you guys come here to show us achievements and completed projects not proposals please — Ifeyinwa Abanigbo (@IfeyinwaAbanig1) July 22, 2019

We have a president who would not take bribe from seimens to facilitate a contract. Nigeria is in safe hands — Erhire petr (@Erhipete) July 22, 2019

This Siemens Project has worked in Egypt so i am hoping it would work here but the problem is will the People that want us in Darkness allow them work? We have suffered darkness too long 🤦‍♂️ — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) July 22, 2019

Finally taking action. It’s unfortunate that our leaders are in a difficult position where they have to fix the problems caused by previous generations. But any progress however small is still progress. — Woke millennial (@Wokemillennial4) July 22, 2019

VANGUARD