Nigerians ‘eye’ Grammy nominations as Beyonce’s album drops

Some Nigerians have began the Grammy nominations campaign for Nigerian artists featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ album.

The album, which dropped on Friday, features Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Mr Eazi and Burna Boy alongside Ghana’s Shatta Wale and Busiswa.

Beyonce, who executive produced and curated the album, as a personal project inspired by ‘The Lion Long’, described it as a love letter to Africa.

At the time of this report, songs and artists on the album were trending from one to 20 on Twitter, with some Nigerians advocating for a Grammy win for the artists featured.

Mavin record’s boss, Don’t Jazzy tweeted, “It’s safe to say Our people are finally getting that Grammy hehe.

“Because beyonce go Dey world category this time around haha. And once the album wins world album of the year. Gbas Gbos.”

@Omojuwa said, “If I was a Nigerian act, even without being featured, I’d see this album as an opportunity.

“People aren’t just going to be doing searches for the featured acts, they’ll be doing endless searches for the genre. Forget the bants, this is a win for everyone!”

@Olushola said, “Finally we are getting to the Grammy hehehehe. Afrobeat sailing.”

@Angela_eguaveon Then Grammy sure die! Ayyyyeeee.”

Fans also praised Wizkid’s feature on the album with the song ‘Brown Skin Girl’, an ode to black girls featuring Beyonce.

@Omojuwa said, “Wizkid in Brown Skin Girl is a star feature!”

@Michealdollar tweeted, “Goosebumps after listening to brown skin girl. @wizkidayo you killed it.”

@Iamtimi said, “Wizkid came to the table on Brown skin girl. He harmonized well with Beyonce. Mad jam. #TheGiftAlbum”

NAN also reports that fans hailed Burna Boy, who is the only artist with a solo feature, for bringing Afrobeats sounds to the world with his song, ‘J’Ara e’.

@LawrenxeEbi tweeted, “Burna boy was the only one who stood alone, in someone else’s album!! Energy>>>.”

@Thereal_fabian said, “Burna boy really had his own song on this Beyoncé gift album.

“When he told you he is an African giant, you all thought he was joking.

“Shout out to wizkid, yemi alade, tiwa savage, tekno. You guys made Africa proud. Afrobeat to the world.”

‘The Lion King’ which inspired the album will premiere in cinemas on Friday.

NAN

Vanguard