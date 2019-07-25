By Agbonkhese Oboh

THE chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South Africa, Mr. Ekos Akpokabayen, has said Nigerian leaders need to love Nigerians, which he said is the motivation to do what is right for the people.

He said this during a media parley on his book, The African Progress Initiative, the state of the nation and xenophobic attacks in South Africa, in Lagos, noting, however, that “some leaders need psychiatric checks given the kind of wealth they acquire while in office.”

According to him, “if Nigerian leaders and politicians love the people, building roads, hospitals, houses and providing other basic needs of living will be the norm. It is when love is lacking that they focus on taking it all. What does a single individual need so much wealth for?”

He also noted that insecurity in the country is “because we are competing for what we depend on, but are not producing. There is the danger of the problem escalating as companies keep closing shops.”

On his book, Akpokabayen, who is Chief Investment Officer of Ovid Capita, said: “Africa is not the next best thing, but the new best thing. So my book gives a sense of history.

“It reminds us that we once dominated the world, and what great Africans have done and are still doing. It also gives leaders an idea of what true leadership is.”

