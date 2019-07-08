Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON 2019: Head to Head

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria vs South-Africa AFCON: Super Eagles opponent in the quarter-final of the African Cup of Nations is not an unfamiliar foe. After Nigeria saw off holders Cameroon in what is arguably the most enthralling match of the competition so far, up next is the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in what promises to be a clash both on and off the football field.

South Africa knocked out host Egypt thanks to an 84th-minute strike by Thembinkosi Lorch- a feat not too many pundits expected them to achieve.

Both Nigeria and South Africa will face-off on Wednesday, 10th July for a place in the semi-final. While Nigeria has not failed to make it to the semi-final of six out of eight last editions it participated in (2000,2002,2004,2006,2010,2013), South Africa has only made it to the semi-final twice (1996 and 1998).

In the build-up to the clash, Vanguard takes a look at how both teams have fared anytime they take to the pitch since 1992.

Date Match Result Score Competition

10 Oct 1992 Nigeria v South Africa W 4-0 FIFA World Cup

16 Jan 1993 South Africa v Nigeria D 0-0 FIFA World Cup

10 Feb 2000 Nigeria v South Africa W 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations

31 Jan 2004 Nigeria v South Africa W 4-0 Africa Cup of Nations

17 Nov 2004 S. Africa v Nigeria L 2-1 International Friendly

01 Jun 2008 Nigeria v S. Africa W 2-0 FIFA World Cup

06 Sep 2008 S. Africa v Nigeria W 0-1 FIFA World Cup

14 Aug 2013 S. Africa v Nigeria W 0-2 International Friendly

10 Sep 2014 S. Africa v Nigeria D 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations

19 Nov 2014 Nigeria v S.Africa D 2-2 Africa Cup of Nations

29 Mar 2015 S. Africa v Nigeria D 1-1 International Friendly

10 Jun 2017 Nigeria v S. Africa L 0-2 Africa Cup of Nations

17 Nov 2018 S. Africa v Nigeria D 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations

Both teams have met thirteen (13) times, with Nigeria running out winners on six (6) occasions, South Africa winning five (5) and both sides settling for a draw two (2) times.

