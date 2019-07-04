Nigeria vs Cameroon: We’ll play with ‘red eyes’ – Ighalo

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has revealed that the team have no margin for error when they trade tackles with defending champions Cameroon in a round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations clash on Saturday.

Assuming they had topped Group B, the Super Eagles would have been facing Democratic Republic of Congo in an easier contest but they faltered in their final group game, losing 2-0 to underdogs Madagascar.

Despite rumours of unrest behind the scenes, Ighalo insisted that the Super Eagles are fully focused for the task ahead.

‘’It is for us to work hard because the game the other day took everyone by surprise, we were a bit relaxed because we’ve gone through,’’ said Ighalo said.

‘’This is when the work starts because when you lose now you are going out. We have been working yesterday and today, tomorrow the work continues.

‘’We know it is a different ball game now so you are going to see everybody with red eyes on that day of the game.’’

Ighalo scored on his Africa Cup of Nations debut against Burundi but did not add to his tally in the last two matches played by the three-time African champions.

