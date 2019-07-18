Nigeria vs Algeria: Algerian children troll Super Eagles

Children on the streets of Algeria are now mocking the Super Eagles for the late goal they conceded against the Foxes in the AFCON 2019 semifinal. It was a disappointing and heartbreaking night for the Super Eagles and Nigerians as Manchester City striker Riyad Mahrez broke their hearts with a late goal.

Super Eagles defender William Ekong scored an own goal in the first half to give Algeria a 1-0 lead before striker Odion Ighalo restored parity for Nigeria via a penalty.

Odion Ighalo’s goal made Nigerians happy and they were expecting the match to be dragged into an extra time before Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi committed a foul.

The referee had no other choice than to give Algeria a free kick in the additional time in which Riyad Mahrez stepped forward to score for his nation.

Mahrez’s goal sent Algeria to the final of the AFCON 2019 where they will face Senegal while Nigeria will tackle Tunisia in the third place match.

However, photos have been trending on social media of Algerian kids practicing the free kick that was scored by Mahrez so as to mock Super Eagles.