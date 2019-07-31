Nigeria to attend snow Volleyball in Argentina

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod said the country will take part at the Snow Volleyball World Tour in Bariloche, Rio Negro.

The 2019 FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour is scheduled to take place in Argentina from 1st to 4th August, 2019.

Nigeria players consists of Beach volleyball players; Tochukwu Nnoruga, Francisca Ikhiede, 2015 All Africa Games Beach volleyball gold medallist, Isabella Langu and Amara Uchechukwu.

Nimrod said the NVBF board decided to attend the second edition of the snow volleyball as part of her plans to make the game of volleyball more popular.

He expressed optimism that the team will make a meaningful impact in Argentina.

He said, “The Nigeria Volleyball Federation is taking a huge step as we will be participating in the 2019 FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour. Few months ago, we took part in the World Beach Volleyball Championships in Hamburg, Germany and made positive mark there.

“I have confidence in this team and what you are capable of doing. Volleyball is one of the greatest known unifying factors among our peoples across different boundaries, and success at the tour will help to further solidify our unity in the federation and country at large”.

He further said, “We have decided to take these unprecedented steps because it means a lot to the board of Nigeria Volleyball Federation as one of our mandates is to reposition volleyball in the world; as well as make it one of the most popular sports in Nigeria”.

He called on corporate bodies to assist the federation in funding some of the programs lined up in the federation’s calendar.

“I therefore, call on corporate organizations and other sponsors to assist us in prosecuting some of our programs. The country will be attending the 2019 CAVB Zone 3 Nations Cup in Ghana and the U19 team will also attend the World Championships in Tunisia in the month of August; all these we have to attend if Nigeria wants to remain relevant in the game of volleyball”

Cameroon and Nigeria will represent the African continent at 2019 FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour.