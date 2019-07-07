Nigeria records 46 suicide cases in six months

A professor of neuropsychiatry, Richard Uwakwe, says suicide cases across the country can be stemmed if early signs of mental disorders are noticed and addressed.

Speaking at the 2nd Public Lecture organized by Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) College of Medicine titled, ‘Alarming Rate of Suicide: The underlying factors and issues’, the guest lecturer noted that though suicide is a complex issue that cannot be traced to a particular factor, 90% of suicide cases have been traced to mental disorders.

He noted that complex factors that predispose one to suicide thoughts and actions include environmental, physiological, social, cultural, genetic and legal factors.

Uwakwe said suicide incidences could be avoided if the inequality in the society is addressed among other things.

Also read:

He cited many cases of suicide that emanated from different backgrounds, pointing out that about 42 cases have been recorded in the country within the past six months.

In his welcome address at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Professor Luke O. Anike, stated that the topic was important in addressing the problems of university communities where most of the suicide acts were being recorded.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the public lecture was part of the university’s contributions to solving this disturbing trend.

In his remarks, the Dean, Faculty Clinical Medicine ESUT, Professor Frank Ezugwu, who coordinated the programme, expressed appreciation to Anike for giving all the necessary support that ensured the success of the public lecture.