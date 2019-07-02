Nigeria needs to invest more in science for better health outcome — NIMR

By Gabriel Olawale

The Director General, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Professor Babatunde Salako has admonished the Nigeria government and private organisation to invest more in bioinformatics to improve healthcare outcome and attained Sustainable Development Goals target.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Nigerian Bioinformatics conference in Lagos, Salako said that investing in bioinformatics will help Nigeria address some of its health challenges which include infectious diseases such as HIV, TB, malaria, Lassa fever among others.

“Bioinformatics represents a new area of applied science in which multiple disciplines such as biochemistry, cell biology, molecular biology, computer science among others come together to enable organization, storage, retrieval and analyses of biological data to obtain actionable information for health policy and development of diagnostic, drugs and vaccines.

Salako who was represented by Dr Oliver Ezechi lamented lack of dedicated bioinformatics laboratories, low quality computer system and poor internet connectivity in many tertiary institutions among others.

However, opportunities now exist for a way forward. At the regional level, they include the Human Hereditary and Health in Africa projects, Africa Society of Human Genetics and African Society for Bioinformatics and Computational Biology while at national level we have Nigerian Bioinformatics Research and education Network.