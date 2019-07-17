Nigeria loses $3bn capital flight to foreign airlines — AON

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—THE Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, yesterday, said Nigeria was losing $3 billion capital flight to unrestrained flight operations of foreign airlines in the country.

This came as the association commended the Federal Government for providing logistics support for Air Peace to commence Dubai flight operations.

Speaking in Lagos, AON chairman, Captain Nogie Meggison called on the Federal Government to give more support for the carrier to succeed on the route in the face of stiff competition and aero politics it would face in the near future.

Meggison said: “AON would like to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Transport (Aviation) for moving the Nigerian aviation sector to the next level by assisting Air Peace to start international flights into Dubai on Friday July 5, 2019.

“While we thank the Federal Government for its role in making this feat possible, it is instructive to note that this next level requires strong government support as Air Peace has become one of the pillars to the building of our nation’s economy.

“Air Peace is Nigeria’s private airlines fourth attempt into the international market and it would be recalled that many of the airlines that went before them collapsed due mainly to aeropolitics which is 85% the role of government to play. As we know foreign carriers dominate 100% of the Nigerian sky with capital flight of about $3 billion.

“AON would, therefore, like to call on the Federal Government to put its full weight behind Air Peace and give the carrier all the support it requires to succeed on the route in the face of stiff competition and aero politics which the carrier will face in the near future. Air Peace has taken a bold step and they should be encouraged by Nigerians.”

Vanguard