Breaking News
Translate

Nigeria judiciary one of the best in Africa ― CJN

On 2:06 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, has said that Nigeria judiciary remains one of the best in Africa.

He became the 18th CJN at the brief ceremony.

Mohammed

Justice Tanko Mohammed
From left: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed during the inauguration of the CJN at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday

Mohammed, who took over from the immediate past and suspended CJN, Walter Onnoghen, was screened and cleared by the Senate last week.

Mohammed has been on acting capacity since January 2019.

The CJN in an interview said that though Nigeria was still learning that he was proud to say that “the Nigeria judiciary I’m sure, is one of the best in Africa.”

Mohammed said that the courts have been speeding up on any case that has to do with corruption.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony where the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also at the ceremony were the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Others included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.