By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed, has said that Nigeria judiciary remains one of the best in Africa.

He became the 18th CJN at the brief ceremony.

Mohammed, who took over from the immediate past and suspended CJN, Walter Onnoghen, was screened and cleared by the Senate last week.

Mohammed has been on acting capacity since January 2019.

The CJN in an interview said that though Nigeria was still learning that he was proud to say that “the Nigeria judiciary I’m sure, is one of the best in Africa.”

Mohammed said that the courts have been speeding up on any case that has to do with corruption.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony where the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also at the ceremony were the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Others included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Vanguard