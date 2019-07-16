Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder- Apostle Suleiman

…..OBJ spoke the minds of Nigerians in his letter

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Tuesday, cautioned that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder and step must be taken to avert looming crisis in the country.

The cleric who also commended former president Olusebun Obasanjo for writing an open letter to the President Muhammadu Buhari on the current security situation in the country said the former president spoke the minds of Nigerians.

Apostle Suleiman who spoke when he visited Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi the Benue state capital said all was not well with the country and there was urgent need to have the challenges tackled headlong.

He said, “In Obasanjo’s letter, I did not see what he wrote there that has not been happening. People must draw a line between politics and reality. He spoke the mind of Nigerians and should not be castigated.

“I learnt some people are calling for his arrest, but before anybody arrests Obasanjo they should first arrest those who threatened the government by issuing a with 30 days ultimatum to the government over the suspension of the Ruga settlement plan.”

Apostle Suleiman commanded Governor Ortom for choosing to defend his people at the peak of the herdsmen crisis in the state instead of his position or office as was common in the country stressing that such attribute was very rare among majority of leaders.

“Many leaders would prefer to defend their seats and positions at the expense of their people in such situations, the path Governor Ortom took was capable of costing him his second term election but he never bothered.

Responding, Governor Ortom commended Apostle Suleiman for supporting the state through prayers and his N5million cash donation for the upkeep of Internally Displaced Persons in the state, describing him as a true friend of the state.

Ortom said the invasion of the state was for the purposes of occupation and not grazing warning that “Benue would not accept open grazing, grazing reserves, Ruga or whatever because they are all in conflict with our Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.”