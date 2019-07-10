Breaking News
Nigeria demands thorough investigation into alleged murder of Ndubuisi

The Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), demands thorough investigation in the alleged murder of Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu, the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria in South Africa.

Late Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwwu, strangled in a hotel room in South Africa
The Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa in an interview said the Consular General, Mr Godwin Adama had staff working with the Police and investigating authorities in South Africa.

“We must know what happened
If it means getting a private investigator we will, we should not be pushed to the edge We have reached a tipping point.

“Someone goes for a conference? And murdered? For the sake of both countries, and for closure for the families we must know what happened and we will, ” she said.

She further said she had faith in the assurances given by the Consular General adding that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and South Africa set up an early warning signal sometime ago.

“It is definitely not working and it has to be reviewed, she said.

The Chairman added that it can only be done at a Ministerial level.

FG not treating with kids gloves though I believe we must be more assertive, which the commission will now demand.

” Eight Policemen in South Africa are currently on trial for their involvement in killings of Nigerians and our mission monitoring the cases.

” Mrs Ndubuisi must not die in vain. It’s one death too many and we have demanded full cooperation from South Africa and we expect nothing less.” She said.

Ndubuisi-Chukwu was in South Africa to attend the Conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).
She was reportedly found dead in her room at Emperor’s Palace Casino Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg on June 13.

