Nigeria can’t achieve success with violence, criminality – UNN VC

By Chinedu Adonu

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Prof, Charles Igwe yesterday condemned excessive killing and criminality in Nigeria, noting that no society can achieve success in an atmosphere of violence and criminality.

Prof, Igwe made the condemnation during a press briefing preceding an international conference to be hosted by the University from 29th to 31st of July, 2019 with a theme, “Criminality and Violence as Growing Global Phenomena in the 21st Century Globalized World”.

Prof, Igwe who pledged his administration’s commitment to proffering solutions to the menace of insecurity, assured that he will use his position as the Vice-Chancellor of the reputable institution to do good and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

Expressing satisfaction over the theme of the conference, he stated that UNN is an institution created to proffer solutions to the challenges and solve societal problems.

“We all know that no society can survive in violence and criminal atmosphere. My institution is not left out because what affects Nigeria, also affect the University.

“The power is given to me as VC is to do good not bad. I will use the power to take the institution to the next level. The institution was created to solve problems in society. I thank the founder of Grace Uzoma Okonkwo Foundation, Prof Florence Orabueze, who is organising this conference in collaboration with the Department of English and literary studies”, he said.

Earlier, the convener of the conference and Director, Department of Printing Press, Prof, Florence Orabueze, disclosed that she was challenged with the multifaceted and absolutely debilitating impact of violence and criminality on society.

Orabueze lamenting how human beings are being slaughtered like birds on daily bases, said that even if the criminals, murderers are apprehended, tried, pronounced guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment or death that it was not the final solutions to the problems.

Prof, Orabueze who disclosed that the conference is meant to proffer solutions to the menace, said that the present time is not the time to blame but to find global solutions to global problems that have besieged the 21st-century world.

“The citizens face the ordeals of criminality and violence individually and collectively every day, both in public and private sphere. No one is sure of who is to be slaughtered by the rampaging bandits that roam the country freely or who would be kidnapped for ransom.

“Because of the crimes, violence acts of security challenges that besiege the country, the researchers and scholars in the academia can no longer afford to keep quiet while the nation is at throes of strangulation. And that is the reason I am calling for a multi-disciplinary discourse that would provide solutions to the embattled nation”, she stated.

She urged critical stakeholders in the legislature, security, religion, judiciary, media and the academia to examine the various facets of the problems and proffer useful solutions to them.

She stated that other ceremonies include an award of the pillar of peace for the peaceful administration in the institution and gift of five thousand nairas each to 10 students who by the Grace Uzoma Okonkwo Foundation.

The keynote speaker who would speak on “Criminality and violence as growing phenomena in the 21st-century globalized world” will be the former governor of Kano state, Sen, Ibrahim Shekerau.

Other who would speak on sub-themes are Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, Hon, justice Chukwuemeka Ogbuabor, Director DSS, Mrs Abimbola Likinyo, Prof Aloysius Okolie, Mr Don Adinuba, Dr Robert Obioha while Retr, justice Peter Umeadi would be the chairman of the opening session of the conference.

Vanguard