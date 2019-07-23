Niger tribunal: Gov. Sani Bello urges tribunal to dismiss petition against him

The Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and the All Progressives Congress today, urged the election petition tribunal sitting in Minna, Niger state, to dismiss the petition filed against him and his party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, with the petitioners failing to prove their case.

Parties in the ongoing trial at the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Minna, today, adopted their written addresses.

Governor Sani Bello made the call after the petitioners were unable to produce any of the subpoena witnesses before the tribunal in the course of the trial.

The matter has been adjourned with a date fixed for judgment to be communicated to all parties by the tribunal’s Secretary.

vanguard