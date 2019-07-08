NHRC: Odinkalu raises alarm over Oath of Secrecy

The former chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu has raised the alarm over an “Oath of Secrecy” document introduced by the commission.

Odinkalu had twitted that the NHRC, a public body bound by the Freedom of Information Act (FoIA), has in the past week ordered all its staff to sign and subscribe to forms of “Oath of Secrecy,” very much like a secret cult.

#Nigeria‘s National Human Rights Commission, @NHRCTweets, a public body bound by the Freedom of Information Act (FoIA), has in the past week ordered all its staff to sign & subscribe to forms of “Oath of Secrecy” – very much like a #SecretCult pic.twitter.com/6Nsi6OygDn — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) July 8, 2019

It was gathered that the commission forced its staff to sign the document which Odinkalu said is “very much like a Secret Cult.”

Odinkalu added that the leadership of the commission claims that the oath of secrecy was required by Rule 62 of the Commission’s Standing Orders and Rules of Procedure.

But, Odinkalu insisted that the Rule Book of commission is not in support of Oath of Secrecy.