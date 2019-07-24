NGE expresses confidence in Kyari’s ability to lead NNPC

Abuja – The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed optimism in the ability of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, to steer the corporation to enviable heights.

The corporation in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed that NGE said this in a congratulatory letter to the new NNPC boss.

The letter was signed by its President, Mrs.Funke Egbemode and General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe,

The guild in the letter also extended profound appreciation to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for considering Kyari for the position.

The statement noted that the NGE said that as a thorough-breed professional and highly respected person, the association was sure Kyari would continue to work assiduously, efficiently and tirelessly in that capacity to further develop the Nigerian oil industry and revamp the nation’s refineries for local production of petroleum products.

In another development , Kyari at a Madien Townhall meeting with staff of the corporation assured that the NNPC was set to leverage on the existing Direct-Sales-Direct-Purchase product supply arrangement to guarantee energy security for the nation.

He assured that his management would continue with the current efforts to revamp downstream infrastructure, to ensure 90 per cent pipeline availability, automation of processes in product distribution system, and growth in NNPC retail market share to 30 per cent.

He charged the staff to support management to deliver on all the objectives and brace up for greater challenges ahead, noting that as the main enabler of the Nigerian economy, the NNPC must entrench processes to ensure steady production growth and assured profitability across all tiers of the industry.

The GMD at the meeting, presented his agenda entitled Roadmap to Global Excellence, which encapsulates the strategic focus of his management.

Under the roadmap, he noted that the NNPC operations under the new management would be anchored on Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence, TAPE.

Kyari explained that while the transparency component of the agenda was aimed at maintaining positive image, share values of integrity and transparency to all stakeholders, the Accountability leg of the campaign would assure compliance with business ethics, policies, regulations and accountability to all stakeholders.

In terms of the two-prong item of Performance Excellence, Kyari said the idea was to entrench a high level of efficiency anchored on efficient implementation of business processes.

Kyari said that under his watch, the NNPC would continue to give attention to safety and security of personnel and assets while creating a business environment that would be anchored on technology and innovation to improve efficiency.

On the issues of domestic refining capacity, he said the corporation would pursue the ongoing refinery rehabilitation exercise to a successful conclusion while deliberate efforts would be made to encourage the establishment of new private refineries, to ensure that the country becomes a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

He said the corporation would sustain the ongoing exploration activities in the inland sedimentary basins to improve reserve, adding that reports from the exploration drilling in the Kolmani River in the Gongola Basin were very encouraging. (NAN)

