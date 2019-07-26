New reality TV show ‘The People’s Hero’ berths with N7 Million grand prize

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a bid to celebrate the richness and beauty of the Southeastern part of Nigeria and to raise a new set of ambassadors who will serve as the promoters of culture and heritage, Hero Lager, a premium brand from the stable of International Breweries, a proud part of the AB InBev family has concluded plans to host a reality television show tagged The People’s Hero.

Addressing journalists on Monday at the company’s Ikoyi office, Lagos, Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji said The People’s Hero which will run between August and December, is a reality show that seeks to reward ingenuity and passion.

“At International Breweries, we can never get tired of giving back to our consumers who have shown unwavering support for the brand over the years. The People’s Hero promises to be eventful, educative, engaging and entertaining as participants will be coached by highly experienced individuals in the different areas of arts and will be tested and judged by renowned artistes who have made their mark in the industry.”

According to her, auditions will hold in Enugu on 17th August and Owerri on 24th August, after which, 60 participants will be selected from both cities. This number will then be pruned to 20 contestants that will eventually qualify for the show.

“The show will require participants to display their skills in either singing, acting, spoken words or dancing, which will revolve around their understanding of the Igbo culture and the winner will go home with a cash gift of N7 million while the first and second runner up will go away with N2million and N1 million respectively,” Tolu added.

The People’s Hero will be anchored by popular on-air personality, Chinedu Ani, also known as Nedu Wazobia.

Vanguard