Necrolatry is the root of the evil of ungodly and worldly burials

By CGC, Benin

NECROLATRY is a branch of Idolatry, that gives so much sentimental reverence for the dead, or for dead bodies. The burial of Moses by God in Deuteronomy 34:5-6, was to deliver the children of Israel from this terrible sin of necrolatry and more-so from the sin of relicolatry, which is another branch of Idolatry, that gives reverence to the relics of dead saints of God, by paying pilgrimage or homage to their sepulchers.

That was why God, in His wisdom, buried Moses whose sepulcher is not known unto this day, by any man in Israel- Deuteronomy 34:6. To bury, by Dictionary definition, simply means to hide in the ground and cover out of sight, or to blot out of remembrance.

Therefore any worldly ceremony in burial, by believers in Christ, which is usually characterised by dancing, drinking and, feastings, etc, shall, lead them unto eternal condemnation in hell, as written in Isaiah 5:11–14.

It is usually the adulterers and adulteresses, as written in James 4:4, who are friends of the world and enemies of God, and the spiritually dead in the society, who get themselves involved in ungodly and worldly ceremonies in burials. But the doctrine of Christ about burial is that the saints should allow the dead bury their dead. (Luke 9:59-60). In James 1:27, it is written that pure and undefiled religion before God, is to keep oneself unspotted from the world, and its worldly ceremonies, and to visit the fatherless and widows in their afflictions, but widows are being maltreated during burials, which transgresses the commandment of God, in Exodus 22:23-24.

Joseph who buried Jesus was a very rich Disciple of Jesus, yet he followed the doctrine of simplicity, that was in Christ Jesus and buried Jesus the Son of God, by whom all things were created, in a very simple manner, without exhibiting any showmanship, which is pride of life. Burial, is a moment of sober reflection, when every mortal, present at such burial is expected to re-examine his/her own life and to understand that someday, he/she will answer this inevitable call and to think about his/her eternal destination, which can either be hell or heaven.

The Spirit of God, through the Preacher in Ecclesiastes 7:2-4, says, it is better to go to the house of mourning, than to go to the house of feasting: for that is the end of all men; and the living will take it to heart. The Spirit of God further said, that the heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of merry-making. Therefore, the time of burial is a time of mourning and soberness not a time for feasting. In Psalm 106:28-29, it is written: “They (the children of Israel) joined themselves unto Baal-Peor, and ate the sacrifices of the dead. Thus they provoked Him, (the Lord God), to anger, and the plague brake in upon them.”

In I Corinthians 10:20, it is also written: “But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils.” Therefore all the cows or other animals slaughtered for food, during these burial ceremonies, are to devils and not to God. Therefore all believers in Christ, who eat the sacrifices of the dead, are already in fellowship with devils, even as the children of Israel were in fellowship with the demon of Baal-Peor, for eating the sacrifices of the dead, thereby provoking the Lord God, to anger, who plagued them.

In Vanguard Newspaper of Saturday, April 13, 2019, it was published that the Anambra House of Assembly has passed a bill for a law to control burial and funeral ceremonies in the state, which include, amongst others, the ban on praise singing, on blocking of roads and streets, etc. The reason for this bill was that it is now more expensive to die than to live. In that publication, it was reported that the Catholic Bishop of Awka, banned, in their parishes, cooking and sharing of souvenirs, and mourning dresses, known as Asoebi.

It is the Lord’s doing!

Vanguard