Ndubuisi-Chukwu: We’ve instituted inquest into killing —S/African govt

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—The South African government said, yesterday, it had instituted an inquest into all cases of xenophobic attacks on foreigners, especially as it relates to the recent killing of the Deputy Director of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu, in Cape Town.

South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Bobby Moroe, who disclosed this while on a visit to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his office in Abuja, said the inquest would reveal the cause of her death and that of other Nigerians killed so far, with a view to finding solutions across board.

He reiterated the commitment of his home government and its law enforcement agencies to get to the root of the matter and bring to book perpetrators of the attacks.

“Our government will continue to be committed to the good relationship with Nigeria. Your sentiment has gone deep into our heart and you will be happy that the same sentiment has been our concern in South Africa.

“On behalf of the government of South Africa, we express our sincere condolences to Nigerian government for this unfortunate incident.”

In his remarks, the Senate president, Lawan, warned that Nigeria would no longer condone the continuous killing of Nigerians in South Africa and urged the South African government to protect Nigerians residing in its domain.

According to him, over 118 Nigerians have been killed, while 13 of those killed were by South African Police.

Lawan said: “We in the Parliament must speak and prevent any further killings. These killings must stop. This is the era of social media where the corpse of a victim may spark violence that may go beyond the control of government.

“The South African government must as a matter of urgency, do whatever it takes to protect the lives and property of Nigerians living there, just as Nigerian government remains committed to the safety of South Africans residing here and their investments.

“I believe we have faced enough, we will no longer take it. We want to write the names of Nigerians killed, and the South African parliament must act fast to put a stop to this menace.”

