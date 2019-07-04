NDLEA arraigns man over 104kg tramadol trafficking

A 43-year-old man, Abdullahi Salisu, yesterday, appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged 104kg tramadol trafficking.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, charged Salisu with unlawful possession of four cartons of 225mg of tramadol weighing 104kg .

He was arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was granted bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum.

The court ordered that the sureties must be civil servants and landed property owners in Lagos.

Substantive trial in the case will start on October 9.

The NDLEA said the defendant was arrested at Apapa on June 1, with four cartons of the restricted substance.

According to the agency, tramadol is a psychotropic substance prohibited by law.

It said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 20(1) (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

…bricklayer jailed for buying stolen phone

A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, yesterday, sentenced 48-year-old Ahmad Ibrahim, a bricklayer, to one month imprisonment for buying a stolen cell phone.

The defendant, a resident of Sarki Rroad area, Nasarawa Kaduna, had pleaded guilty to purchasing the stolen property and begged for leniency.

Sentencing the convict, the judge, Mohammed Adam-Shehu, however, gave him an option of N5,000 fine, and ordered him to also return the phone to the complainant and pay N20,000 as compensation.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim Shu’aibu, told the court that the complainant, Mrs Achi Grace of Unguan Sule, Romi Kaduna, reported the phone theft to the Police Headquarters in Kaduna.

He said: “On August 29, 2018, at about 10p.m. her house was broken into and a plasma television set, a sound system, an electric heater, bed sheets, three belts, a travelling bag and a phone were stolen.

“On June 9, 2019, the phone was tracked on investigation by the Police and found in the possession of the defendant, which led to his arrest.

“Investigation on the other items proved abortive.”