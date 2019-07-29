NDDC: We’ll give priority to states in oversight functions – Tunji-Ojo House committee chair

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji -Ojo has assured the people of the Niger Delta area that his committee will not disappoint in meeting the yearnings of the people.

Speaking, the chairman of the NDDC committee ,Tunji-Ojo, appreciated the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and other members of the selection committee said:”I am not unmindful of the challenges and expectations of the people of mandate states across the country.

“I must reiterate that this Committee appointment has graciously come with its many responsibilities. Clearly, there are expectations to be met and challenges to overcome. I am also conscious of the loud yearnings of all our people that make up the Niger-Delta states. But, I can boldly state here that disappointment and failure do not have any place in my operational mindset.

“I also want to warmly assure my honourable colleagues and people of the mandate states that every privilege and opportunity within the ambit of my influence as NDDC House Committee Chairman will be maximally explored to positively impact their lives.

“I promise to expertly use the instrumentality of legislation to give deserved attention to human capital and infrastructural development in all the mandate states. The issue of environment degradation will likewise be given optimum priority while discharging our oversight functions”.

He added that: “No effort will be spared to comprehensively undertake our responsibilities in this Committee. My determination is to also work in agreement with all the Committee members to ensure that the people of mandate states get the fair and deserved value for their God-given natural resources.”

Vanguard