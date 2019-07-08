By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has raised the alarm over the increasing patronage of substandard mobile phones and other telecom devices in the country.

The Commission said the warning became necessary to guide unsuspecting users against the inherent dangers in using such outlawed devices infiltrating the market.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, gave the warning during a sensitization workshop in Bwari Area Council, FCT Abuja, tagged: “Stakeholders Sensitization Workshop on the Hazardous Effect of Non-type Approved Handsets and Impact on Quality of Service and e-waste”.

He said the sensitization programme was part of the Commission’s deliberate move to educate and create awareness on the hazardous health effects and negative economic implications of the patronage of fake handsets and other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) devices in the country.

Prof. Danbatta who was represented at the event by Director, Zonal Prof. Operations Department at NCC, Mrs. Amina Shehu, said the Commission is empowered by the Nigerian Communications Act to establish and enforce standards for all telecommunications equipment in operation in Nigeria to ensure that they operate seamlessly and safely within Nigerian.