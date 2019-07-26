NBA, others raise alarm over fake lawyers in Ikorodu

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—THE Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ikorodu branch in Lagos and two families, have raised the alarm over one Charles Nwadiana, who is allegedly parading himself as a lawyer and extorting unsuspecting members of the public.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, and copied to the President of NBA and Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 by Chairman of the branch, Adebayo Akinlade accused Nwadiana of criminal conspiracy, a threat to life and impersonation.

The petition reads: “It is imperative to state among the surreptitious means used by this fellow in duping people, are not but limited to presenting himself as personal assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, by collecting huge sums of money from clients under the guise of filing court processes on their behalf. He also moves about parading himself as a close ally to the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

“His acts of lawlessness cannot be quantified as they are barbaric and dastard. We believe that the law is no respecter of anybody. All efforts to make him change his fraudulent acts have proved abortive.”

”We have been facing challenges over fake lawyers within our jurisdiction in the last two years.

“We are ready to testify against the impostor if he is prosecuted in court.

”We hereby seek to alert the constituted authorities to investigate these assertions to bring him to book. We have all shreds of evidence to back our allegations against him and we shall not hesitate to provide them when required.”

