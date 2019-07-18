NBA holds annual conference on Facing the Future in Lagos

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA is set to hold the 59th edition of its Annual General Conference, AGC in Lagos from August 23-29, 2019, with the theme: Facing The Future.

Addressing newsmen on programmes lined up for the week-long event, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, SAN, Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning, TCCP, said: “This year, the conference will feature over 30 technical sessions and showcase sessions where subject-matter experts, business leaders and renowned political leaders in various fields of endeavour will lead conversations primarily aimed at envisioning the future of the legal profession, within the context of a rapidly changing and evolving world, and anticipate the adaptive measures that practitioners will be required to embrace in light of these imminent changes.

“Notably, subject to registration, the conference is open to all members of the NBA and, indeed, members of the public, and the Local Organising Committee of the NBA is enthusiastically ready to welcome delegates and guests to the high-octane City of Lagos with its very rich and diverse nature, bustling with entrepreneurs -The Centre of Excellence.

“Theme of the conference is Facing the Future. Nigeria recently welcomed a new democratic administration following the just-concluded 2019 general elections. A new administration of the Nigerian Bar was ushered in last year. Within the period of six years, Nigeria has experienced markedly mixed fortunes, including the-end-a-boom period, a recession and, more recently, a slow recovery. These events underscore the exigencies for a well-defined, deliberate template for Facing the Future”.

“The conference will address issues around the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, access to justice and protection of fundamental human rights, the economy and how to pilot the present to assure a better future. The theme: Facing the Future, is borne out of the pressing need to invest in a sustainable foundation for an optimistic future. “The phenomena of globalisation and technology have evolved exponentially over the years and have disrupted practically every sphere of society. Artificial intelligence, block chain, financial technology, cloud computing, electronic documentation and electronic discovery are a few that will

directly continue to impact the manufacturing and service sectors including the legal and justice sub-sectors.

The conference will interrogate the current legal regulatory environment, lawyers’ response to technology and preparedness to harness these tools for efficient legal services delivery and a technology- driven judiciary.

“This year, the conference places the NBA sections and their respective specialist sessions at the heart of the conference programme for capacity-building.

“Lawyers will have a real opportunity to focus on their areas of interest and benefit from exposure to emerging practice areas to be better equipped and reinforced to Face the Future.”

Vanguard