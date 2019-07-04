Naval Chief promises to enhance maritime safety

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—CHIEF of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has said the Navy will continue to take steps to secure the nation’s maritime boundaries, adding that it will provide all the necessary support to Opeans Safety training centre in Warri, Delta State.

Ibas, who spoke at the opening of the centre in Warri, said he was impressed with the quality of training on maritime related issues.

Represented by Captain S. Tasui, he said he was certain the centre will promote quality and safety standards in its training of personnel of oil firms for maritime operations.

Executive Director, Opeans Nigeria Limited, Ben Nwoye, said the training centre was developed to provide world class safety training experiences for men and women in the oil and gas industry, maritime, sea fearers, military and paramilitary.

“The Chief of Naval Staff, our success story cannot be told without the Navy playing a prominent role. Our relationship with the Navy dates back to 2012 when Opeans safety training centre, Port Harcourt carried out the first indigenous HUET and Air crew training for the Naval air operation using our ultra modern simulators.

“The safety training obtained in this centre is as good or better than any safety training obtained in any other part of the world.”