NASS supports Osinbajo on soldiers deployment on highways

Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ovie Omo-Agege, says the National Assembly will support deployment of soldiers to secure the nation’s highways against bandits and other criminal elements.

Omo-Agege made this position known when he addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door between him and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had on Sunday at the residence of Chief Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, revealed that soldiers would be deployed on highways to checkmate the activities of bandits, robbers and kidnappers across the country.

Osinbajo was in Akure to commiserate with Fasoranti over the death of his daughter killed by gunmen on Friday.

He said that the Federal Government would explore all options, including deploying soldiers on the highways, towards addressing the growing cases of security challenges in the country.

Omo-Agege expressed the hope that getting soldiers on the highways, when fully operational, would end criminal activities on the roads.

He said: “On a good day, it is not something we will encourage because as much as possible you will want to keep the military in the barracks, but because of the exigencies of the moment we have no choice but to encourage that.

“Nigerians need to be assured of their safety at all times; that is the essence of governance as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“Therefore, as canvassed and indeed ordered by the Vice President, that we should have the army to provide security at the check points, if that will go a long way to prevent this kidnapping and banditry, why not”

The senator also stressed the need for the Police to do more in addressing the menace of violent crimes in the country.

He particularly urged the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara to end the activities of bandits in the state in view of the adequate logistics support provided to the command.

“Well, we have taken a position on this. We are not happy like most Nigerians about what is going on in places, most especially Zamfara.

“We believe that the head of the security architecture in Zamfara being the commissioner of police can do more than they have already done.

“We are encouraging them to do that, because the President has provided everything that ought to be given to them, everything in terms of funding, in terms of acquisition of weaponry which has been provided for them.

“It is now left for them to justify the positions they hold in Zamfara, and other states of course,’’ he said.