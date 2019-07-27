NANPF set up Footballers’ Welfare Trust Fund

The President of the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers, NANPF, Tijani Babaginda, MON, has unveiled the union’s plans to set up the “Footballers Welfare Trust Fund”.

The current effort to set up the Trust Fund is a follow up to the initial attempt made by the Players Union, to lunch the Players Welfare and Rehabilitation Fund” precisely on December 12, 2012 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja,

The union’s inability to address the multiple health challenges and other socio-economic conditions of both current and ex players in Nigeria, is as a result of the it’s inability to access basic statutory funding options from the system.

Babangida said it was no longer news that we have scores of players, both current and former facing real hardship, unable to meet their basic needs.

“It is on record that more than half a Billion naira is being owed players and coaches across board for the past eight years only cases that were officially reported to the arbitration committee of the NFF

The pitfalls facing professional footballers are global in nature. But elsewhere, there are inbuilt mechanism of social security like the Footballers Pension Scheme, Health Insurance Scheme, Education and Training Scheme. etc put in place to safeguard the future of players.

The new face of the union, under my leadership watch is no doubt a key factor in re-lunching, the Footballers Welfare Trust Fund. The NANPF of toady can boast of a sizeable number of high profile Nigeria footballers both within and outside of Nigeria who are very willing to serve and support the Union. The Union will definitely use the collective images of our branded ex international footballers and current professional footballers in the league to effectively facilitate and drive the process of relunching the Footballers Welfare Trust Fund building on the solid foundation of a Board of Trustees that will command respect and confidence of the people based on Accountability, Integrity and Transparency.

The following Football stakeholders has already been contacted and agreed to serve as members of trustees of the FWTF:

Abba Abdullahi Yola , (chairman,) Tijani Babaginda, (vice chairman),

Chikelue Ileonyosi, (reps of NFF president) Kanu Nwankwo , Mutiu Adepoju , Abba Mukthar , Patrick Pascal , Austin Popo Secretary, Abdul Lawal (legal adviser,

The body will be officially unveiled to the media in Abuja on 30th of July 2019 by 12noon

Vanguard