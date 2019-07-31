Breaking News
Translate

NAHCON to conclude airlift of intending pilgrims August 5 

On 12:04 pmIn Newsby
By Kayode Sanni-Arewa
 
Madinnah- The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said that the airlift of all intending Pilgrims for this year’s hajj would be concluded by August 5.

Muslim Pilgrims, Hajj, narcotics
•Nigerian Pilgrims
The commission, in a statement Tuesday night, regretted the delay experienced in its airlift operations, which it said had been rectified for unhindered airlift of intending pilgrims.
NAHCON also appreciated the intending pilgrims for their patience and reassured them of its commitment to conclude all airlift before the closure of Saudi Arabian airspace.
The statement in part reads; “it is worthy to note that, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti states, have all concluded airlift of pilgrims to the Holy land.
“While Edo with 40 pilgrims left, Ogun with 141 left, Yobe with 145 residual, Kano with 292 to go, Gombe with less than a flight, Katsina with 83% completion, all have one flights remaining which will have to be merged.
“FCT will hopefully hold its final flight on 1st of August.
“Though certain drawbacks were experienced some days back, the obstacles have been addressed and operations will continue unhindered until all intending pilgrims are moved to Saudi Arabia.
“The Commission hopes to conclude movement of pilgrims by 5th of August.
“In view of the above fact, NAHCON management further appeals to intending pilgrims to carry on with their daily engagements and not to report to camp until their respective pilgrims’ boards invites them to do so.
“Once again, the Commission reiterates its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims and is ready to take all measures to see that it discharges its responsibility to them.”
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.