NAHCON to conclude airlift of intending pilgrims August 5 

By Kayode Sanni-Arewa

Madinnah- The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said that the airlift of all intending Pilgrims for this year’s hajj would be concluded by August 5. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said that the airlift of all intending Pilgrims for this year’s hajj would be concluded by August 5.

The commission, in a statement Tuesday night, regretted the delay experienced in its airlift operations, which it said had been rectified for unhindered airlift of intending pilgrims.

NAHCON also appreciated the intending pilgrims for their patience and reassured them of its commitment to conclude all airlift before the closure of Saudi Arabian airspace.

The statement in part reads; “it is worthy to note that, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti states, have all concluded airlift of pilgrims to the Holy land.

“While Edo with 40 pilgrims left, Ogun with 141 left, Yobe with 145 residual, Kano with 292 to go, Gombe with less than a flight, Katsina with 83% completion, all have one flights remaining which will have to be merged.

“FCT will hopefully hold its final flight on 1st of August.

“Though certain drawbacks were experienced some days back, the obstacles have been addressed and operations will continue unhindered until all intending pilgrims are moved to Saudi Arabia.

“The Commission hopes to conclude movement of pilgrims by 5th of August.

“In view of the above fact, NAHCON management further appeals to intending pilgrims to carry on with their daily engagements and not to report to camp until their respective pilgrims’ boards invites them to do so.

“Once again, the Commission reiterates its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims and is ready to take all measures to see that it discharges its responsibility to them.”