NAHCON opens medical center for Kano pilgrims in Mecca

By Abdulmumin Murtala, & Kayode Sanni-Arewa

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON has opened medial center in Mecca to cater for health needs of pilgrims from the state.

This followed a request put before the commission by the Executive Secretary of Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board Ahmad Muhammad Danbatta.

This was made known by the chairman of the commission Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar who said that the medical center is located at No. 2 at Masfala in Mecca specifically for the Kano Pilgrims.

Danbatta commended the commission while expressing gratitude stating that it will ease the welfare of pilgrims from the state.

Also speaking on the airlift of pilgrims from Kano to Mecca, the Secretary noted that so far 2,905 pilgrims have been airlifted to the holy land from the 44 local government areas in the state.

He added that the state has provided 30 medical personnel along with five other environmental health workers that would cater for general medical needs of the pilgrims from the state.

Dambatta also revealed that the state has organised better feeding arrangements this year beyond what obtained previously in 2018. Meanwhile, only 280 intending pilgrims are left to be airlifted from the state.

Vanguard