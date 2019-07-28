NAHCON officials visits historical sites in Madinah

By Kayode Sanni-Arewa

Officials of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON were among select officials pilgrims Commission from Brunei, Thailand, Philippine, India and Lebanon who toured historical sites in Madinah.

The tour which was organised by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia had Dr Ahmad Al-Shaabi of University of Taiba as tour guide for the officials.

The visit according to Dr Al.Shaabi was meant to educate the select officials of some pilgrims Commission the significance of the historic sites.

Some of the places visited during the tour include but not limited Wadi Mubarak (Valley of Mubarak), Usba area of Madina, Masjid Quba, Jannatul Baqi, Mount uhud, Al-Ghars well, and Garden of Salman Farsi.