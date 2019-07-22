Breaking News
Translate

NAHCON Airlifts 16,605 Intending Pilgrims

On 3:56 pmIn Newsby
By Sanni Arewa 
The Command Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said 16,605 pilgrims have successfully arrived Saudi Arabia for the 2019 hajj exercise.

Nigeria loses female pilgrim in Saudi Arabia
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/06/edo-commences-preparation-for-2019-christian-pilgrimage/
In a statistics released Monday by the commission, it said the pilgrims were from the FCT, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Lagos States.
The commission added that a total of 34 flights conveyed the Nigeria pilgrims to the holy land.
Vanguard however gathered that some of the pilgrims Sunday left Medinah for Mekkah to observe Umrah as part of their religious obligation.
Speaking with newsmen in Abuja at an orientation programme for intending pilgrims in the FCT,  the Chief Imam of Nigeria Police Force, Dr Alhassan Yaqub, who is one of the National Ulama Team for this year’s Hajj, urged the intending pilgrims to make their journey to the holy land count.
He further advised them  to honour Madinah, the city of Holy Prophet Muhammad, SAW, by relating with one another with decorum.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.