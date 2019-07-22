NAHCON Airlifts 16,605 Intending Pilgrims

By Sanni Arewa

The Command Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has said 16,605 pilgrims have successfully arrived Saudi Arabia for the 2019 hajj exercise.

In a statistics released Monday by the commission, it said the pilgrims were from the FCT, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Lagos States.

The commission added that a total of 34 flights conveyed the Nigeria pilgrims to the holy land.

Vanguard however gathered that some of the pilgrims Sunday left Medinah for Mekkah to observe Umrah as part of their religious obligation.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja at an orientation programme for intending pilgrims in the FCT, the Chief Imam of Nigeria Police Force, Dr Alhassan Yaqub, who is one of the National Ulama Team for this year’s Hajj, urged the intending pilgrims to make their journey to the holy land count.

He further advised them to honour Madinah, the city of Holy Prophet Muhammad, SAW, by relating with one another with decorum.