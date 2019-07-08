NAFDAC, NBC recall defective batches of EVA Premium Water

By Sola Ogundipe

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, recently issued a public alert directing the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited to recall Eva Premium Table Water 75cl as a precautionary step pending investigation by the Agency.

As a result, the Agency said production of Eva Premium Table Water 75cl at the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Asejire, Ibadan, Oyo State has been suspended.

The alert, tagged “Public Alert No. 0011/2019 – Recall of Eva Premium Table Water 75cl Due to Change in Colour and Presence of Particles” monitored on the Agency’s Twitter handle – @NAFDACAgency – said the development was due to “change in colour and presence of particles”

According to the Agency, “The company voluntarily reported to NAFDAC on June 20, 2019, a change in colour of the product from colourless to light green and presence of particles in two lots.

“The affected Eva Premium Table Water 75cl was produced between 22nd and 23rd May, 2019 at Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Asejire, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Details of the affected are Eva Premium Table Water 75cl Production Date – 220519.14.27 AC4; Best Before Date – 220520, and Eva Premium Table Water 75cl, Production Date – 230519.15.15 AC4; Best Before Date -230520, Eva Premium Table Water produced by Nigerian Bottling Company is registered by NAFDACwith Registration Number 01-0492.

NAFDAC implored distributors, wholesalers and retailers to immediately stop the distribution and sale of the affected Eva Premium Table Water 75cl. “They should return the stock of the affected product in their possession to Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Asejire, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Consumers are advised to report adverse events related to use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL FREE from all networks) or via pharmacovigilance@

nafdac.gov.ng.

NBC reacts

In its own response, Ekuma Eze, Director, Public Affairs and Communications of the NBC, noted that the company is aware of the Public Alert issued by the NAFDAC.

According to Eze: “On 20th of June 2019, NBC voluntarily notified NAFDAC of two batches of Eva Water (75cl) produced from May 22-23, 2019 in our Asejire Plant, which did not meet our quality standards.

“We had commenced withdrawal of the affected batches which are 220519.14.27 AC4 and 230519.15.15 AC4, prior to the NAFDAC announcement and are cooperating with the Agency in their investigation.

“We regret the inconvenience this issue may have caused our consumers, and we request

consumers in possession of products with the stated batch numbers to return them to our nearest offices or distributors/dealers for replacement.

“We confirm that there are no issues with other batches of our premium Eva Water and reassure our

consumers of our commitment to highest quality standards, product safety and consumer satisfaction,” he remarked.