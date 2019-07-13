NAFDAC bans importation, manufacturing, hawking of Sniper 100ml packs

By Sola Ogundipe

Concerned about the recent trend in the abuse and misuse of 100ml of Sniper insecticide and other brands of Agricultural formulations of Dichlorvos to carry out suicide, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has banned with immediate effect, the importation and manufacture of 100 ml pack size of Sniper and other agricultural formulations of Dichlorvos.

The Agency has also banned hawking of all agrochemical formulations in open markets and supermarkets nationwide, even as it confirmed that sales of Sniper insecticide and other Dichlorvos brands in open markets and supermarkets nationwide are prohibited with effect from September 1,2019.

Disclosing these and other regulatory measures and control put in place to arrest/mitigate the abuse and misuse of Sniper and other brands of Dichlorvos formulations meant for agricultural use, the NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said the Agency is giving a two-month (up to 31st August 2019) notice to brand owners/distributors to recall and withdraw their products from open markets and supermarkets that do not have garden corner/shelves to the agro dealer outlets.

In a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard, Adeyeye said: “NAFDAC is giving a six-month moratorium up to January 1,2020 for brand owners to exhaust the products that are in various accredited agro-input dealers (distributors/marketers/retailers) outlets.

“All NAFDAC formations are to commence enforcement on restriction of sales of crop protection products to NAFDAC listed and accredited agro-inputs dealers/distributors/marketers nationwide by April 1,2020.”

Vanguard