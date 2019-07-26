NAF rewards personnel for returning lost 37,000 Euros with two-step promotion

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Air Force, NAF, yesterday, rewarded its personnel who recently found and returned the 37,000 euros lost by the owner in Kano State with a two-step promotion.

The personnel, Bashir Umar, who was elevated to the rank of Corporal from that of aircraftman, found and returned the money to Alhaji Ahmad, the owner of the money, at Hajj Camp Market in Kano where he works as a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team, MADT, deployed for airport security duties.

He was said to have found the money while on routine patrol with some of his colleagues.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who approved his promotion, decorated him with his new rank yesterday at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking on the occasion, Abubakar said: “The special promotion of ACM Bashir to the rank of corporal today, apart from serving as a reward for good conduct, is also to serve as motivation to other airmen, airwomen to aspire for such elevation.”

The air chief said he was “particularly thrilled to be part of another history being recorded by the exemplary conduct of this Non-commissioned officer, ACM Bashir’s display of uncommon act of integrity.”

