NAF gives double promotion to Airman for honesty

By Abdulmumin Murtala, & Kayode Sanni-Arewa

The Nigerian Air Force has promoted an Airman, Bashir Umar to the rank of a Corporal for returning a parcel containing €37,000 he found at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano to the owner.

He was given double promotion from his former rank, a process that would have taken him 10 years to achieve under normal process.

Bashir, a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team deployed for airport security duties, found the parcel on Tuesday 7 July 2019 during a routine patrol with some of his colleagues.

He, however, returned the money, which belonged to one Alhaji Ahmad, after calling a phone number he found on the parcel.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has described Bashir honesty as an uncommon act of integrity by returning the money to the owner.

He noted that the personnel also displayed the core values which the Air Force is known for.

“In this vein, a key driver of my vision which is to “Promote and inculcate the core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery”, I am proud to say that we have found in ACM Bashir the rare qualities we stand for in the Nigerian Air Force. The special promotion of ACM Bashir to the rank of Corporal today, apart from serving as a reward for good conduct is also to serve as motivation to other airmen/airwomen to aspire for such elevation,” he said.