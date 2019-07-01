N150bn debt: I’ll reveal Ajimobi’s atrocities while in office — Makinde

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has threatened to reveal how the administration of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi allegedly ran the state into debt if he and his All Progressives Congress, APC, continue to disturb him in the bid of rebuilding the state.

Makinde, who spoke during a media chat at the weekend with journalists to mark his first 30 days in office, added that his administration “may be forced to put their books out if they don’t stop disturbing our administration.”

This came as the governor revealed that the state is indebted to the tune of over N150 billion, adding that some parts of the debt are questionable.

He said: “Within 24 hours of my assumption of office, I signed off May salary. We will not toy with the welfare of workers. Training and retraining will be prioritised. All promotions will be backed up by letters and the necessary emoluments. Workers will be motivated under this administration.”

Speaking further, he said: “The last APC administration bought brand new vehicles for the former Head of service in February 2019 and went away with them in May, leaving the new Head of Service without official vehicles.”

On the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in the state, he restated that his administration would jail any member of the union who troubles the peace in the state.