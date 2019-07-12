My husband is “satan”, woman tells court

A woman, Priscilla Ncube, has told a court in Zimbabwe that her husband is satan. She said her husband confessed that he was practising satanism and that he also wanted her to be part of their satanic worshipping.

Ncube claimed that her husband of 45 years, Stephen Ncube, sold himself out when he allegedly threatened to suck her blood until she died, if she refused to join his alleged satanic cult.

She said her husband once took her to their rural area where he tried to initiate her into powers of darkness by instructing her not to eat for some days while praying for her every night until she escaped and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house.

However, Stephen had a different story to tell, noting that the wife had no respect for him as the head of the family.

“My wife, Priscilla Ncube is abusive. We have been married for 45 years and she constantly accuses me of engaging in wizardry.

“Whenever I try to reprimand her, she does not listen and she insults me saying I am a satanist. This has been going on for over seven years now.

“She once insulted me while calling me a dog after our child was arrested in South Africa, and had said that I was the one who caused our son’s arrest since I am a satanist,” Stephen said.

He begged for a protection order to be granted against his wife saying it was the only way to prevent her from calling him all sorts of names.

In response, Priscilla didn’t mince her words when she denounced the evil powers that her husband allegedly possesses.

“I do not like everything he is saying or doing to me. He is trying to lure me into joining what he is (satanist).

“The other day, three men including my husband took me into the house and they prayed for me and after that they took my traditional garbs to the bush and burnt them saying I was supposed to leave my traditional beliefs and join them.

When the presiding magistrate, Rachael Mukanga asked her if she had any proof that her husband was into satanism, Priscilla said: “It is because they always say if I refuse to join their church they are going to suck my blood until I die.”

Vanguard