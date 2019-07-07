My family have something against Cameroon — Jay Jay Okocha

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha delved into memory lane as his cousin Alex Iwobi fired home the winning goal of their round of 16 clash against Cameroon yesterday in Alexandria, Egypt.

At the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia, Okocha denied Cameroon the chance to win a third straight title with a well taken free kick from outside the box after John Utaka had drawn level. Perhaps history repeated itself as Iwobi latched on to an Odion Ighalo pass to kill off the Indomitable Lions’ quest to win a back-to-back title.

“I scored the winning goal against Cameroon in 2004. And yesterday, Iwobi got the winning goal. We have something against Cameroon in the family,” said Okocha jokingly.

“Iwobi’s goal was the moment I enjoyed most. The Eagles needed the winning the goal and they went out for it… kudos to the team.

“ The key was staying focused and knowing that they have to get back to the game.

“There is more improvement in the team are getting better with every game. I’m delighted with the outcome and this is a sign of better things to come.”